Man to be charged with killing his 2-year-old child

Kok Yufeng
Jun 18, 2019 06:00 am

A 34-year-old man will be charged with the murder of his two-year-old child today, police said in a statement last night.

Police said they received a call for assistance at Block 163B Rivervale Crescent at about 10.25pm on Sunday and found the child lying motionless in the bedroom of the Sengkang flat.

The man was also in the room injured.

Both were taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead at about 12.30am yesterday.

Police arrested the man and they have classified the case as murder.

Investigations are ongoing.

If the man is convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.

