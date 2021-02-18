Man to be charged with murder of woman found dead in Jurong East

The 34-year-old woman was found lying motionless with stab wounds at the void deck. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A 35-year-old man was arrested and will be charged today with the murder of a woman who was found with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Jurong East.

The police said they received a call for assistance in Jurong East Street 32 at about 11.55pm on Tuesday.

Officers found the woman lying motionless with multiple stab wounds at the void deck of Block 308.

The 34-year-old woman was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 1.30am yesterday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they are known to each other.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, the area around the void deck was cordoned off until 9am.

A man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang and lives in a neighbouring block, said he heard people shouting at 11.45pm.

Mr Wang, 32, said: "When I looked out, I saw the woman on the ground."

He heard from other residents that the suspect was seen waiting below the block since 8pm that evening.The man faces the death penalty if found guilty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday's incident comes a week after a mother of three - Ms Ting Su Yin - died after a stabbing incident.

The 42-year-old was found with slash wounds on her neck at the void deck of Block 206 Tampines Street 21 on Feb 10.

A few hours later, the man she had married in June 2000, Ng Chee Kok, was discovered at the foot of Block 205A Punggol Field, where he lived.

Both died after they were taken to hospital.

Yesterday, The Straits Times reported that court proceedings on two charges against Ng have come to an end.

Ms Ting took out a personal protection order against him on March 6 last year, which he was accused of breaching about a month later.

He was then charged with two counts of harassment and released on bail of $10,000.

According to court documents, Ng had allegedly used violence on Ms Ting and is said to have continually harassed her in Tampines.