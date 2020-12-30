Man to be charged over flying drone near Woodlands Checkpoint

A 42-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly flew his unmanned aircraft near Woodlands Checkpoint without a permit, will be charged in court today.

The police said yesterday they received a report about an unmanned aircraft flying near the checkpoint on Apr 5.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect, and further investigations revealed this was not his first time doing it.

He had also allegedly operated an unmanned aircraft near Woodlands Checkpoint at an altitude exceeding 200 feet (61m) above mean sea level without a permit on Mar 20 and Apr 3. And he had allegedly committed the same offence at Mount Pleasant Road on Feb 27.

While operating the unmanned aircraft near Woodlands Checkpoint, he had allegedly taken aerial view photographs of the protected area.

He will be charged with three counts of prohibited photography of a protected area using an unmanned aircraft, and four counts of failure to obtain a permit to operate an unmanned aircraft, under the Air Navigation Act.

For each offence, he can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The police said they will not condone the flying of unmanned aircraft in an unsafe and irresponsible manner, as it poses a risk to aviation and public safety and security.

They added that from Feb 1 next year, certain unmanned aircraft users will need to obtain an unmanned aircraft basic training certificate or an unmanned aircraft pilot licence before they operate their unmanned aircraft in Singapore.- SAMUEL DEVARAJ