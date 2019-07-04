Man behind timeshare scams of nearly $1 million jailed

He told clients that he could recover their money after they terminated their timeshare memberships. They just had to pay Mohamed Yasin Karuli a fee, but it turned out to be untrue.

Yasin, 42, used Solution One to run his fraudulent timeshare recovery scheme. He even recruited and trained a team to pitch sales to potential clients.

Forty-seven timeshare membership owners took up the offer between August 2013 and September 2015, paying a total of nearly $1 million.

Yasin pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent trading on June 28.

In a separate charge, Yasin solicited $315,237 from 18 investors to finance the production of Tamil movies through another of his companies, Allied Solution Group.

They were promised 150 per cent of their investment and a percentage of the box-office revenue. However, the scheme was unable to pay due to poor ticket sales.

He also pleaded guilty to five counts of offering a collective investment scheme (CIS) that was not authorised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and five counts of offering a CIS without a prospectus. For his crimes, Yasin was sentenced to a total of four years and two weeks' jail.