Man blocks neighbour’s corridor with dresser over flower pot dispute

Mr Lee moved a dresser to the eighth storey to block the corridor.

Annoyed that his neighbour's flower pots were attracting ants, a 55-year-old man used a discarded dresser to block the passageway of his neighbour's corridor.

The dispute eventually resulted in a police report being made.

The police said they were alerted to the dispute at 2pm on Oct 29. Both parties involved were advised on legal recourse and no further assistance was required.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lee Jia Chuan, who is unemployed, said he had moved into his flat at Block 221 Pending Road in Bukit Panjang 19 years ago.

Mr Lee claimed his neighbour started placing plants in the corridor a few years ago, and that he also placed tomatoes and eggshells in the flower pots, which attracted ants.

Said Mr Lee: "The ants crawl into my home. Although they don't bite, it is an irritating sight. I complained to the town council and told him to remove the flower pots, but he removed only the tomatoes and egg shells."

Mr Lee then moved a dresser that had been discarded downstairs, up to the eighth storey to block the corridor.

The neighbour, who also spoke to Shin Min and wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, said he had lived there for many years and has four or five pots with eggshells and tomatoes.

Mr Chen, 40, claimed he had never seen ants and accused Mr Lee of swearing and spitting.

He added that he had e-mailed the Community Mediation Centre in hopes of resolving the matter. He also claimed Mr Lee had placed bulky items, such as cardboard boxes, along the corridor even though the passageway outside his home was narrow.