Man brandishes knife after bus driver asks him to wear mask properly

Upset that he was asked to wear his mask properly while boarding an SBS bus, Gan Wee Yeow whipped out a knife and threatened the bus driver - not the first time the 50-year-old has brandished a weapon in public.

Yesterday, Gan pleaded guilty to six charges - three for criminal intimidation and one each for voluntarily causing hurt, possessing offensive weapons without lawful purpose or authority, and mischief.

District Judge Janet Wang will take into consideration seven other charges when sentencing him at a later date.

Gan's threatening behaviour occurred over a one-month period last year.

On July 27, he got into a dispute with a Gojek driver in East Coast Road when he could not pay the full fare for the ride.

He threatened the driver with a hammer he was carrying and used it to damage the car's centre console.

HAMMER

Three days later, Gan threatened a Certis officer with a hammer at the alighting berth of Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange.

The officer, who spotted Gan standing at the berth with a few items scattered on the floor in front of him, had told him he was not allowed to wait in the area.

The court heard that Gan reacted aggressively and started shouting at the officer. He later approached him with the hammer held high and kicked him in the thigh.

The incident involving the bus driver happened about a month later on Aug 26.

The bus driver noticed that he was talking on the phone with his mask pulled down, and told him to wear it in the correct manner.

Gan, who was boarding the bus, responded by hurling vulgarities and then threatened the driver with a knife.

The victim pressed the panic alarm button on the bus and returned to the bus interchange.

Gan was later arrested by police officers at Yishun MRT station.