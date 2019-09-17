Man bribed Malaysian official for licence, bought fake ICA letters

To get a Malaysian driving licence, Zhang Weida, 35, bribed a Malaysian government official.

In 2009, the Singaporean collected the licence from a contact's friend, and paid about RM$7,000 (S$2,300) for it.

Two Malaysian driving licences were found in his car while being investigated by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for other traffic offences.

Zhang had also purchased fake Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) documents. He gave them to a sex worker he was living with.

The sex worker had entered Singapore in 2016 and was given a 30-day social visit pass.

Zhang engaged her services and they entered into a relationship.

When she wanted to leave Singapore, Zhang promised to arrange for an ICA extension letter for her, and every month, he would give her a letter purporting to be from the ICA stating the validity of the visit pass.

Zhang paid 500 yuan (S$97) for each document, and did so seven or eight times.

Zhang was also involved in other traffic offences. He had purchased a car from a Malaysian car dealer last year.

According to LTA's records, the car had been deregistered and was declared exported to Malaysia.

Zhang had driven the car, with a fake Malaysian licence plate, along the Pan Island Expressway and passed through an operational Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry without an In-Vehicle Unit installed in the vehicle.

Due to outstanding parking and ERP fines he incurred, the owner of the actual Malaysian-registered car was stopped and denied entry into Singapore. She lodged a police report.

Yesterday, Zhang was jailed for seven months and 22 weeks, fined $7,300, and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 36 months.