Man broke into school staff rooms with friend to steal

An 18-year-old who stole cash and valuables after breaking into two schools with his friend pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of housebreaking by night.

Muhammad Shah Danial Muhammad Yasir also admitted to another similar charge, which was taken into consideration.

At about 11.50pm on Oct 23 last year, he and his friend, Shahrul Samsudin, 26, went to the rear gate of CHIJ Katong Convent School at Marine Terrace. They put on masks before climbing over the school gate.

He had a sling bag to store their loot while Shahrul brought a screwdriver, which they used to prise open a corridor window of the staff room on the second storey.

They climbed through the window and stole $530, a band room key, four pouches, a cashbox and a bracelet.

CALLED POLICE

The next morning, the school's operations manager called the police after he was alerted to the missing items.

Court documents said the duo also broke into the staff room of Saint Patrick's School on East Coast Road in the early hours of Oct 22 last year, and escaped with $305.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Jing Yan told the court the pair was arrested last Oct 24 at East Coast Park. About $290 was recovered from them.

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to assess Muhammad Shah Danial's suitability for probation and reformative training.

He has been in remand since Dec 26 last year and is expected to be back in court on Jan 30 for sentencing.

Shahrul's case is before the courts, and he is out on bail of $15,000.