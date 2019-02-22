Man caught trying to smuggle cigarettes in bread loaf

The man hid five packets of contraband cigarettes in a loaf of bread (left). A packet was also concealed in his motorcycle helmet.

He used a hollowed-out loaf of bread to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore.

But the 38-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist was caught at the Woodlands Checkpoint last Saturday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He hid five packets in the loaf of bread, which was placed in the basket of his motorcycle. One packet was in his pocket and another was concealed in his helmet.

ICA said that the case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigations. Its Facebook post, which had the caption "a plan gone a-rye", garnered positive reactions online.

Those who buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal in contraband cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and/or jailed for up to six years.