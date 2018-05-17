Man caught trying to smuggle cigarettes inside loaf of bread

A 28-year-old Malaysian was caught trying to smuggle four packs of contraband cigarettes into Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday.

The man had hidden them in a loaf of bread, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday. He then placed the bread in a storage compartment on a motorcycle.

In a Facebook post titled "Contra-bread", ICA said a "meticulous" customs officer discovered the cigarettes.

The offence of failing to declare the cigarettes and paying tax on them was compounded for $800.

The number of contraband smuggling cases rose last year, with a daily average of 247 attempts, ICA said in February.