Man charged after growing cannabis plants in Yishun flat

Two pots of cannabis plants were found in the Yishun flat during the CNB raid.

A man was taken to court yesterday for allegedly growing cannabis plants in a Yishun flat. He was nabbed in a raid by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Monday.

Artamu Ibrahim, 44, was charged with one count of cultivating a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He is accused of growing two plants, believed to be of the genus cannabis, in a 13th-storey flat at Block 336A Yishun Street 31 sometime between July and Sept 9 this year.

Artamu was arrested along with a 52-year-old woman when CNB officers raided the flat.

The raid came after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers detected glass apparatuses, suspected to be used for drugs, at the Parcel Post Section of the SingPost Centre.

The officers found glass apparatuses and the two pots of plants, along with various equipment and instructions on the cultivation of cannabis, in the unit.

The plants were found in a makeshift greenhouse, complete with temperature, light and humidity control devices.

Pictures of the raid show an elaborate set-up, which included instructions on the cultivation of cannabis pinned on the wall in one of the unit's rooms.

Artamu has been remanded at Central Police Division and will return to court next Wednesday. The woman's case is still pending.

If found guilty, Artamu can be jailed for a minimum of three years, fined $5,000, or both. The maximum punishment is 20 years' jail, a fine of $40,000, or both. - KOK YUFENG