Man charged for alleged assault and abuse of SBS bus captain

A Malaysian man was taken to court on Monday for allegedly verbally abusing and assaulting a bus captain while on board bus service 130 earlier this year.

Nadarajan Mariesusy, 39, allegedly slapped the shoulder and punched the left eye of Mr Sulaiman Junadi, a public service worker engaged by SBS Transit, on July 31.

Before the alleged assault, Nadarajan is said to have used abusive language against Mr Sulaiman while the latter was executing his duties, hurling vulgarities in Hokkien, English and Malay.

Nadarajan was also slapped with a charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act for allegedly failing to wear his mask over his nose and mouth while on the bus.

He is accused of covering only his chin with the mask.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, confirmed that Mr Sulaiman is a bus captain.

The case has been adjourned until Dec 1.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, Nadarajan can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $5,000.

He can also be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to a year if convicted of using abusive words towards a public service worker.

First-time offenders convicted of breaching Covid-19 regulations can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.