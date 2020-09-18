Man charged with attacking SBS bus driver

The driver was taken to Changi General Hospital and given three days' medical leave.

A man who allegedly boarded an SBS Transit bus without wearing a mask has been charged with attacking the driver.

Yesterday, Ja'afally Abdul Rahim, 52, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Tuesday, at 2.50pm, Ja'afally allegedly attacked Mr Low Kok Weng, 39, the driver of an SBS service 21 bus, by pushing him in the face.

He is also alleged to have had a knife with a 6cm handle and 6cm blade.

On Wednesday, SBS Transit posted on Facebook that the incident lasted about 12 minutes.

The post said that a commuter boarded the bus at Pasir Ris Drive 6 without a mask but put it on later.

He allegedly uttered vulgarities at the driver and continued to do so for two more bus stops.

It added that the driver stopped the bus in front of Block 210, Pasir Ris Drive 1, and was waiting for the police to arrive when the man attacked him.

Three men at the bus stop intervened and dragged the assailant out, pinning him to the ground before the police arrived.

Court documents said he suffered redness on his face.

Ja'afally has been offered bail of $15,000, and is expected to be back in court on Oct 8.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he can be jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.