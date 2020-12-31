Singapore

Man charged over carpark incident that injured two cops

Ryan Asyraf Mohammad A'zman allegedly struck seven cars and injured two officers while trying to escape from the police in Bukit Batok. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Adeline Tan
Dec 31, 2020 06:00 am

A man who allegedly hit seven parked cars and injured two officers while trying to escape from the police was charged in court yesterday.

Ryan Asyraf Mohammad A'zman was charged with two counts of committing a rash act causing hurt.

The police said that on Monday night, they had conducted an operation at 4am that day to apprehend the man at a carpark in Bukit Batok Street 33.

According to court documents, Ryan allegedly reversed his car while police officers were holding on to his right arm.

One of the officers was dragged along and fell, while the other fell and had his left toe run over by the car.

The police said the injured officers were taken to hospital and have been discharged.

A video of the incident circulated online.

Ryan is also accused of possessing a foldable knife at the carpark of Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1 on Dec 19 last year, while he was serving a remission order after his release from prison.

He was also found in the company of another man who had a fruit knife with him at a carpark at Block 248 Jurong East Street 24.

Ryan will be back in court next month. - ADELINE TAN

Adeline Tan

