Man charged with providing carpooling services during circuit breaker

A 53-year-old man was charged in court yesterday with providing carpooling services during the circuit breaker period.

Ng Chiang Huat, a Singapore permanent resident, was slapped with three charges.

On April 23, Ng allegedly left home without a reasonable excuse to provide carpooling services at about 10.45am in Handy Road, which is not allowed under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

He was also charged with driving without a valid public service vehicle licence and with not having the required insurance policy.

He was caught last month after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) carried out enforcement actions at several locations against drivers who continued to provide carpooling services during the circuit breaker period.

Ng was one of two drivers caught. The case has been adjourned to next month, and Ng intends to plead guilty.

Carpooling services, such as those booked through ride-hailing platforms or those arranged privately, are not considered essential services and thus prohibited during the period.

In a press release last month, LTA said it was aware that some drivers were continuing to offer such services privately through messaging platforms.