Man charged with taking upskirt videos at SIM and Gain City

A Singaporean man was taken to court yesterday for allegedly recording upskirt videos of two women, including once when he was on the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) campus.

Yeong Yao Guo, 32, was charged with two counts of insulting the modesty of a woman, as well as two other offences under the Films Act.

Court documents revealed that on March 9 last year at about 9.40am, Yeong had allegedly used a mobile phone to record an upskirt video of a woman at the SIM campus in Clementi.

It is not clear if the woman was a student there.

In the second incident, which also allegedly happened last March, Yeong is said to have used a phone to record an upskirt video of a woman at electronics retailer, Gain City's Megastore in Sungei Kadut.

The man has also been charged with one count of possessing obscene films and another count of distributing or publicly exhibiting an unclassified film.

Yeong will return to court on June 13.

If convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman, he can be jailed up to a year, fined or both.

This case comes as sexual misconduct and safety on local university campuses continues to be a hot topic.

In response to public outcry after National University of Singapore (NUS) student Monica Baey shared her frustration about her experience with a Peeping Tom who filmed her in the shower, NUS has since stepped up campus safety.

It is increasing the number of guards at its hostels, installing at least 300 new closed-circuit cameras, upgrading the safety and privacy of restrooms and introducing campus-wide roving security patrols.

NUS also approved plans by its students' union to hold night patrols on campus. - KOK YUFENG