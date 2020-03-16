Man charged with trespass and theft of e-scooters and bicycle

A man was charged with theft and trespass last Thursday after he was allegedly found staying in a unit someone else had bought.

Desiyantoh Zainal, 35, is alleged to have trespassed into the 16th-storey unit of Block 188C Bedok North Street 4 at about noon on Tuesday last week.

It was not specified how he entered the unit.

Court documents also said he allegedly stole a $500 e-scooter from a unit in Chai Chee on Oct 5 last year.

In a release last Wednesday, the police said they received a report on Monday that the man was staying illegally in a unit that someone else had just bought.

Desiyantoh was arrested the next dayin Bedok North Street 4 at about 4pm.

The police said he was found with a bicycle and two e-scooters that are believed to have been stolen.

Officers seized the vehicles and a bolt cutter, adding he is believed to be involved in a series of theft cases in Chai Chee.

Desiyantoh has been offered bail of $5,000 and is expected to be back in court on April 9 for a further mention of the case.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both. If convicted of criminal trespass, he can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $1,500, or both. - DAVID SUN