Man claims trial for allegedly molesting his 'step-daughter'

A man who allegedly molested a young girl living with him claimed trial to the charge yesterday, but was jailed eight months and six weeks for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The 35-year-old man, who was previously a freelance mover and medic, cannot be named due to a gag order, to protect the victim.

He is alleged to have molested the girl, who was under the age of 14, by pulling up her shirt and groping her for about one minute, pulling her hair and forcing her head towards his lower body, and slapping her twice when she resisted.

The prosecution referred to the girl as the man's step-daughter.

The man claimed trial for the charge, but pleaded guilty to one charge each of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt. Another two charges for voluntarily causing hurt were taken into consideration.

The court heard that the man had been in a relationship with a 40-year-old unemployed woman for about eight years, and that they had a son together, but were not married.

The couple lived together with their children, though it was not revealed how many children they had.

On Aug 1, 2017, the man returned home at about 1.10am, and appeared to be drunk.

He got into an argument with the woman and took a pair of scissors, pointing it to her neck and threatening her.

A neighbour who heard the argument called the police, who later seized the scissors from the man.

On Aug 26 this year, at about 3am, the man again returned home drunk after having birthday drinks with his friends.

He heard the woman talking on the phone to her friend, whom he did not like.

He then punched the woman several times on her left cheek, causing her to scream and wake the children, who tried to intervene.

JAW FRACTURE

The police and paramedics were called and the victim was taken to hospital, where she was found to have suffered a jaw fracture.

She was discharged on Aug 28 and given a month of hospitalisation leave.

The man allegedly molested the young girl that same day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En urged the court to jail the man for eight months and six weeks yesterday.

During sentencing, the man admitted he had an alcohol problem and had previously sought treatment, but subsequently stopped attending sessions.

District Judge May Mesenas said it was a problem he needed to deal with, as it had been a factor into his violent behaviour.

The man is expected to be back in court for trial for the molest charge on Jan 8 next year.