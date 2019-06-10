Man crashes van, falls out of vehicle and rolls down slope

The van broke through the barrier before coming to a stop at the top of a small slope.

A 31-year-old van driver yesterday crashed through a barrier along the Tampines Expressway (TPE), fell out of his vehicle and rolled to the bottom of a slope.

The man was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The police were alerted to an accident involving a van on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway at 5.58am.

According to Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the van broke through the barrier before coming to a stop at the top of a small slope.

An eyewitness told Lianhe Wanbao that the driver then fell out of the vehicle and rolled down the slope.

Photos of the scene showed that the bumper of the van had fallen off and the windshield shattered.