Man dies after falling into dough-making machine

Mr Ng Sew Kuang and his wife, Madam Lee Sai Kiow, in the Ng Kian Seng Confectionery in 2014.

Body of a man being moved. He was killed after falling into a dough making machine at Ng Kian Seng Confectionery at 17 Bedok South Road.

Two people were killed in unusual circumstances in food-related accidents yesterday.

The first incident occurred around 3pm when Mr Ng Sew Kuang, the elderly owner of Ng Kian Seng Confectionery in Bedok, died after falling into a dough-making machine while preparing red bean paste.

In another case about an hour later, a woman, 58, died after she was hit by a cargo hoist at a food caterer in Admiralty. (See report below.)

SHOCKED

Workers at the Bedok bakery were shocked by Mr Ng's death after they noticed a burning smell coming from the machines on the second storey.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman told The New Paper that it responded to an incident at Block 17 Bedok South Road at 3.05pm.

A police spokesman said they were alerted at 3.06pm, and a 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

A worker told The New Paper that the victim was her boss.

The woman, who declined to be named, added: "No one was around him when the incident took place, but a strong burning smell made us suspect something was wrong."

Madam Zhu Xiao Wei, who works at the beauty salon next to the bakery, said Mr Ng's daughter rushed into her salon to ask her to call for an ambulance.

"I thought it was a minor accident at first. I still cannot believe that he died," she said.

Madam Zhu said she was close to Mr Ng, whom she had known for about seven years.

"Being neighbours, we talked all the time. He was a warm person, and everyone here knew him.

"I have seen the machines upstairs before, and they are all big. I cannot imagine how his last moments must have felt, being trapped in one of them."

The Straits Times did a feature on the confectionery in 2014. For more than 40 years, Mr Ng and his wife, Madam Lee Sai Kiow, had started work at 4am every day and made everything by hand and from scratch.

The bakery, started by Mr Ng's paternal grandfather more than 70 years ago, is known for its traditional goodies, such as tau sar piah and wife cakes. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY SHERLYN SIM