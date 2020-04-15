Man dies after falling near tank at water reclamation plant

A man died after falling near a tank at the Changi Water Reclamation Plant earlier this month.

It is believed the 62-year-old Singaporean was cleaning the wet floor near the tank on April 1 when he slipped on some sludge.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital but died from his injuries on April 5.

The plant at Changi East Close, which is operated by national water agency PUB, treats wastewater before it is turned into NEWater or returned to the environment.

A Manpower Ministry spokesman said it was investigating and has told PUB to review its work processes and address any safety gaps relating to maintenance of its pumps.

The worker was identified as an employee of GEA Westfalia Separator (S.E.A.), a marine equipment manufacturer.

There have been at least 15 workplace fatalities this year.

Last year, workplace deaths fell to 39, with a fatality rate of 1.1 for every 100,000 workers. This was the lowest fatality rate recorded since records were compiled in 2004.

But a spike last November and the start of this year has concerned the authorities.

Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad last month urged employers to look after their workers amid the Covid-19 crisis.