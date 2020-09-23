Man dies in fall from Bukit Batok flat during CNB raid

A total of about 4,790g of heroin, 1,124g of Ice and cash amounting to $174,000 were recovered.

Heroin disposed in a toilet bowl during the raid.

A 63-year-old Singaporean man fell to his death when officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided a flat in Bukit Batok on Monday.

The CNB said in a statement yesterday that the officers had to use force to enter the unit at Block 304 Bukit Batok Street 31, as the occupants refused to let them enter, despite the officers identifying themselves.

But before they could gain entry, the man, suspected of drug trafficking, climbed out of the kitchen window and fell from height, said the CNB.

He was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics who arrived at the scene.

A neighbour, who lives two floors below the man's unit and who did not want to be identified, told The New Paper: "There was a lot of banging and knocking sound coming from above. It was loud but lasted only for a few minutes."

Two others - a 65-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old woman, a foreigner - were also arrested.

During a search of the unit, officers found a total of about 4,790g of heroin, 1,124g of Ice, three packets containing about 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets in a toilet bowl and other locations.

Cash amounting to $174,000 along with drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

The two arrests were part of the latest bust by CNB officers on Monday. Six suspected drug offenders were arrested.

A total of about 5,130g of heroin, 1,125g of Ice, 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets, estimated to be worth almost $700,000, were seized.

On Monday, officers intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Sunset Way and arrested two Singaporeans, a man, 44, and a woman, 37.

Ten packets containing 80g of heroin were found in the vehicle.

Prior to the arrest, the 44-year-old man had met up with the 63-year-old man.

The follow-up operation led the officers to the dead man's unit.

In another follow-up operation on Monday, CNB raided a shophouse unit near Tanjong Pagar Road and arrested two Singaporean men aged 62 and 64.

A total of 35 packets containing about 260g of heroin and 1g of Ice were seized from the unit.