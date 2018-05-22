Man dies in hospital after crash, family seeks witnesses

The victim's niece said the accident happened "in front of Penjuru Foodcourt at 54 Teban Gardens Road".

A 47-year-old man who was allegedly hit by a motorcycle in Penjuru Road on May 16 died in hospital on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 6.15am.

The police said the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, was arrested.

The victim's family asked for witnesses to come forward on Facebook.

His niece, Ms Cheryl Ng,also asked for those with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward, and that the accident happened "in front of Penjuru Foodcourt at 54 Teban Gardens Road".

She said the family wanted to find out the truth.

At 12.53pm on Sunday, the victim's sister Joycelyn Soh said on Facebook that her brother died.

She said she sent her brother into the operating theatre a day earlier, with "unbearable sadness".

"You are our hero, we will always remember you," she wrote.