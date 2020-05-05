Man facing attempted murder rap over stabbing of NParks officer

A National Parks Board (NParks) officer was seriously injured after a man stabbed him at the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector yesterday.

The officer and his colleague were installing SafeEntry signs at the park connector, next to Sengkang East Drive, when they engaged a man who was not wearing a mask and cutting plants illegally, said the police.

The man became aggressive and attacked the officer with a sharp instrument. The victim was taken to Changi General Hospital with serious injuries to his chest, arm and hand.

The alleged assailant fled on his bicycle before the police arrived, but a suspect, 61, was arrested for attempted murder within 11/2 hours of the incident.

The police said he will also be investigated for possession of offensive weapons in public places and breach of safe distancing measures. He will be remanded and the police will seek a court order to send him for psychiatric assessment.

The suspect will be charged with attempted murder in court tomorrow. If found guilty, he can be jailed for life and be liable for caning.

The police said: "This is an egregious act of violence inflicted on a public servant who was performing his duties."

NParks and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said in a joint statement that they were "appalled and deeply concerned by the vicious attack" on the safe distancing enforcement officer.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, who also cited the case of a woman who allegedly assaulted a member of the public who asked her to put on a mask, said in a Facebook post that violence and "complete disregard for safe distancing is absolutely unacceptable".

He added: "I would like to underscore that any form of abuse or attack against public officers constitutes a grave offence.

"They deserve to be treated with respect.... It is our collective responsibility to look out for them, just as they are looking out for us."