Man fined $1,800 for smuggling six packs of cigarerttes
A 56-year-old man was fined $1,800 after he was caught trying to smuggle six packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at the Woodlands Checkpoint.
In a Facebook post yesterday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said an officer had detected anomalies in the scanned image of baggage belonging to the Malaysian work permit holder when conducting checks on Sunday.
Contraband cigarettes were then found hidden in a blanket, shirts and a bag compartment.
Pictures posted by the ICA show packets of cigarettes taped to a blanket and a shirt. ICA said this is a cause for concern, as similar methods could be used to smuggle items that can pose a security threat. - THE STRAITS TIMES
