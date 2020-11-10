Man fined $5,000 for setting off firecrackers during circuit breaker

A day after the circuit breaker period kicked in, S. Rajenthra set off a string of firecrackers along the fifth-storey corridor of a block of flats in Lengkok Bahru.

The Singaporean was yesterday fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to one count of discharging dangerous fireworks, with two other charges for possession of dangerous fireworks and breaching circuit breaker measures taken into consideration.

Rajenthra, 61, had met his friend, one Ahmad Ibrahim, at Rajenthra's flat in Lengkok Bahru on April 8.

The circuit breaker period had just kicked in on April 7 and social gatherings were prohibited.

After drinking a few beers, Rajenthra got tipsy and set off the firecrackers along the corridor for fun, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong told District Judge Christopher Goh.

DPP Chong said burn marks were found on the parapet and the floor along the corridor.

The police were alerted at 10.25pm after someone from the opposite block had filmed the incident.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force van and three police cars were dispatched to the scene, DPP Chong said.

A search of Rajenthra's home uncovered 100 pieces of "Zip Zap" pop fireworks, and 28 pieces of "Super Gansing 3 Warna" fireworks.

It is unclear if Mr Ahmad was penalised for breaching circuit breaker measures.

For discharging dangerous fireworks, Rajenthra could have been fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. - KOK YUFENG