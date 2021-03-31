Man fined $5,500 for sending lewd videos to subordinate

The general manager of an eyecare product firm sent two sexually explicit videos to a female subordinate 40 years younger than him.

The Singaporean divorcee was 65 years old at the time, while the woman, at 25, was younger than his two adult children.

The man, now 68, was fined $5,500 yesterday after admitting to two counts of transmitting an obscene video via electronic means.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, who is no longer at the firm.

During sentencing, District Judge Jill Tan noted the man is much older than the victim and was also her boss at the time of the offences.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Siaw told the court the victim sent the man a Whatsapp message at around 10.30am on June 7, 2018, to say she would not be going to work that day.

Without acknowledging her message, he sent her a video of two people having sex about an hour later.

The DPP said: "The victim felt uncomfortable about receiving the video and did not reply to the accused."

The man sent her another sexually explicit video three days later "without any prompting or context".

Court documents do not say how his offences came to light.

The man was also accused of outraging the woman's modesty but was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on the charges, which were compounded.

He cannot be charged again with the same offences.

Court documents do not state what the settlement was.

As part of an agreement to compound an offence, an accused may have to give a complainant some form of compensation, such as a sum of money or even a verbal apology.

By law, only certain offences can be compounded, such as simple cases of causing hurt and outrage of modesty.

It also needs the consent of the public prosecutor, who will consider the public interest, circumstances of the offence and aggravating factors, if any.