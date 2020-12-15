Man fined after he went to gambling den during circuit breaker

Instead of staying home during the circuit breaker period, a 24-year-old man went to an illegal gambling den.

Yesterday, Phil Ng Wei Long was fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to one count of leaving his home without a reasonable excuse.

On May 26, Ng left his home around 8pm and went to an illegal gambling den in Geylang to lend his friend some money.

Police officers had received a tip-off on the illegal gambling den and conducted a raid that evening.

A total of 20 people, including Ng, were detained. A table was found with a gambling mat, gambling-related paraphernalia such as playing chips and dices, and cash amounting to more than $1,600 on it.

The group had been playing a game of "See Goh Lak", also known as "456".

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said: "In total, from the time the accused left his residence to the time he was arrested, he had left his ordinary place of residence for close to one hour and 25 minutes."

She asked for a fine of $3,000, stating that Ng had been in an enclosed space with a number of people.

She added that Ng's culpability is moderate because he did not have any extenuating reason to commit the breach, and had gone out simply to loan his friend $1,000.

Three others out of the accused persons were also fined $3,000 each. The cases for the rest are pending.