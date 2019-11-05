Man fined, banned from driving after death of girlfriend

Unable to stop in time, a motorcyclist crashed into a stationary police car. Both he and his girlfriend, who was riding pillion, were flung off the motorcycle.

The girlfriend, 23, died from her injuries that day.

Yesterday, Khor Kok Sem, also 23, a Malaysian, was fined $7,000 and disqualified from driving for 4½ years.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by negligent act, with another charge taken into consideration.

Khor and his girlfriend both lived in Johor Baru and would travel to Singapore every day on Khor's motorcycle to their workplace in Bukit Batok.

On Jan 3, after exiting Woodlands Checkpoint, Khor rode the motorcycle along Woodlands Centre Road and headed towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

As traffic was heavy, Khor decided to overtake the lorry in front of him to enter the BKE by cutting across the chevron markings.

But there was a stationary police car parked on the chevron markings with its hazard lights and blinkers turned on.

Khor could not avoid the vehicle in time and collided into its rear. Khor and his girlfriend were flung onto the road.

Both of them were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where Khor's girlfriend died several hours later.

INJURIES

Khor suffered bruising and the police officers in the car sustained lower back strains from the accident.

In mitigation, Khor's lawyer asked for a $6,000 fine and a year's disqualification from driving as too long a disqualification would hamper his client's livelihood.

He has also been giving money to his girlfriend's family monthly as she has four younger siblings.