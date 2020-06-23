Man fined for breaking circuit breaker rules, denting police car

A restaurant employee breached circuit breaker measures on April 19 and met up with five colleagues for a drinking session.

Filipino Navarro Charles Josef Guimere, 24, who was later spotted drunk in public, became unruly when police approached him in the wee hours the next day.

As officers were trying to get him to enter a police car, he banged his head twice on the boot of the vehicle, causing two dents. He also hurled vulgarities at a policeman.

The Singapore permanent resident was sentenced yesterday to a fine of $4,800 after pleading guilty to one count each of harassment and behaving in a disorderly manner while drunk in a public place. Two other charges - one of mischief and another under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act - were taken into consideration.

Guimere, who worked at the FOC Pim Pam restaurant in Orchard Road, had a social gathering at the eatery with his colleagues after business hours around 10pm on April 19.

Instead of going home, he decided to sleep on a public pathway near the restaurant.

An eyewitness alerted the police at 12.17am on April 20 and officers who arrived at the scene managed to wake Guimere up.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said they advised Guimere to go home but he refused.

The DPP added: "The accused was then placed under arrest at about 1.20am, and when officers tried to get him to go into a police car, he struggled and banged his head on the boot of the police car twice, causing two dents."

For harassment, Guimere could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000. For behaving in a disorderly manner while drunk in a public place, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $1,000.