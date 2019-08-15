Man fined for throwing eggs at neighbour's flat, jailed for theft

Upset that a complaint was made against him to the town council, he harassed his neighbour by throwing eggs at his door on four occasions.

Yesterday, Rahmat Sani, 28, was fined $2,000 for those acts and jailed four months for theft offences.

Another four similar offences were taken into consideration.

The court heard that his neighbour lived on the fourth storey of the block at Woodlands Rise, while Rahmat lived on the fifth storey.

The victim had previously complained to the town council about the noise coming from Rahmat's unit.

On the morning of June 10, the neighbour called the police after discovering an egg had been thrown at his unit's door.

Investigations revealed that Rahmat was responsible, and he later admitted to having done so on three other occasions.

He admitted to going to the lift landing on the fourth storey each time and checking that the corridor was clear before throwing an egg at the door.

LOUIS VUITTON BAG

Rahmat also admitted to stealing a pair of headphones from a Popular store at West Mall on June 11 and a Louis Vuitton bag from a MaxiCash store at Woodlands Square on June 2.

He later sold the $1,680 bag to an acquaintance for $50 as he did not know its value. The bag has not been recovered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Ho said Rahmat was previously convicted of similar offences in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Rahmat, who was unrepresented, told the court he was remorseful and pleaded for leniency, saying his mother was unwell and suffering from leg pains.

During sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham told Rahmat that he must learn to live at peace with other people, and to find a job so he would not return to a life of crime.

If he does not pay the fine, Rahmat will serve an additional two weeks in jail.

For harassing his neighbour, he could have been jailed up to six months, or fined up to $5,000, or both. For each charge of theft in dwelling, he could have been jailed up to seven years and fined.