Man fined for trespassing into Neighbourhood Police Centre

A man who climbed over a wall while drunk to get into a Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) was fined for trespassing last Tuesday.

Li Nan, 23, a Chinese national working as a deliveryman, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to one count of wilful trespass.

At about 1.15am on Jan 27, officers from the NPC, which cannot be named for security reasons, found Li in the compound and arrested him.

He was caught on camera climbing over a wall near the rear gate of the compound.

Li claimed he had downed several alcoholic drinks earlier and had trespassed as he wanted to get an update on a case he had reported two days earlier.

Last Tuesday, State Prosecuting Officer Mohd Nasri Haron asked the court to impose a fine on Li, but left the amount up to the court.

Li said he was sorry, and that he was anxious at the time to get an update on his report regarding his stolen necklace and phone.

District Judge Marvin Bay said the case was somewhat unusual, given that the accused trespassed into a police compound. He added there was a need to deter people from taking such extreme measures, even when they were anxious and wanted updates on their cases.

For wilful trespass, he could have been fined up to $1,000.