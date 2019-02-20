Man forced himself on niece during her PSLE

Just after having sex with his wife, the man beckoned his six-year-old daughter and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

This was despite him suspecting at the time that he had a sexually transmitted disease.

The sexual assault took place at a Balestier hotel, where the family was staying between July 20 and Aug 14, 2016. He had moved his family out of his mother's flat after an argument.

On Aug 14, the family moved back with his mother. She called the police on Aug 20 after her granddaughter revealed he had done "something bad" to her.

During police investigations into the sexual assault, the man's wife disclosed he had forced her to prostitute herself.

Yesterday, the man's lawyer, Mr Ng Boon Gan, submitted a character reference letter from the mother to the court during his plea for leniency. Its contents were not read out in court.

The man's third victim was his wife's 13-year-old niece.

On July 31, 2016, he got angry with his wife for failing to service more customers because she fell asleep due to fatigue.

He assaulted her and insisted that she bring her niece to him. The court heard that he had previously made sexual advances towards the girl.

His wife initially refused as she knew her niece was taking her Primary School Leaving Examination and she suspected he would harm the girl. But she eventually complied after he threatened to hit her again.

She waited outside her niece's school at 6.30am on Aug 1 and led her away despite the girl telling her that she had an oral examination that day.

The woman took her niece to a Balestier hotel room and left after telling her to take a shower.

She handed the room key to her husband, who undressed and hugged the girl when she came out of the shower. He pinned her down on the bed, removed her T-shirt and bra, and groped and kissed her.

He also placed a pillow over her face to muffle her screams but panicked when she stopped struggling. He ended the assault and told his wife, who took her niece to a polyclinic to get a medical certificate to excuse her from school that day.

Despite the ordeal, the girl went back to school as the principal had arranged for her to take her exam. She did not tell her principal what had happened.

A psychiatric assessment said the man has anti-social personality traits and poses a risk to his daughter.

The report noted that he was "somewhat boastful of his sexual exploits". - SELINA LUM