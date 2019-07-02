Man fractures leg jumping from second-storey flat

The injured man lying on the ground after jumping from the second storey.

Believing that the police were there to arrest him, a man jumped from the second storey of Block 103, Towner Road on Sunday night.

The man, believed to be drunk, fractured his left leg in the fall, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He was part of a group of six foreign workers who were drinking together downstairs at the block when a scuffle broke out. Residents called the police but the fight ended before they arrived.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Ms Yang, 23, told Shin Min: "Two of them were fighting another while the other three were trying to get them to stop."

After about 10 minutes, the fight stopped and the group broke up. Two of them returned to a second-storey unit where they were staying.

When the police showed up to investigate the incident, one of them panicked and leapt from the unit.

Their flatmate, who was not part of the group, told Shin Min that the drinking session was to welcome three of the workers who had just arrived in Singapore the day before.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman told TNP they responded to the incident at 10.45pm and the injured man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.