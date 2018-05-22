Man gets 22 months' jail for drug and moneylending offences

A dispute after an accident landed a 50-year-old man in jail, after a small bag of methamphetamine fell out of his pocket.

While on bail, Zulkhairi Amran started working for an unlicensed moneylender to pay the rent on the car he used as a Grab driver.

Yesterday, Zulkhairi was sentenced to 22 months' jail for six charges including drug and moneylending-related harassment offences.

He was fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving for a year. Another seven charges of drug, harassment and road-related offences were taken into consideration.

The court heard on Oct 9 last year, Zulkhairi got into a dispute with Mr Pasila Mohammed Ameer Ali as his car was parked in front of Zulkhairi's in Lorong 8 Geylang.

Zulkhairi collided with Mr Pasila's car as he tried to leave. Court documents did not say what happened next but Zulkhairi was arrested for dangerous driving.

A subsequent search turned up a packet of methamphetamine. It had fallen out of Zulkhairi's pocket during the argument. His urine samples also tested positive for it.

Zulkhairi admitted he had consumed methamphetamine that morning. He said he had been consuming it since March last year to "remain alert" while driving.

While on bail for his driving and drug offences, Zulkhairi worked as a Grab driver but struggled to pay the rent for the car he loaned.

He sought to borrow money online and was contacted by a loan shark who offered him a job splashing paint, writing harassment words, pouring kerosene and placing bicycle locks on flats at a rate of $150 a unit.

Zulkhairi took the job.

On Nov 20 and 21 last year, he carried out the acts at two locations. He was arrested on Nov 22 and admitted that he was behind the incidents.

On Monday, Zulkhairi was also sentenced for an unrelated road offence that took place in February last year.

He will not be caned as he is above 50. He was given an additional 12 weeks' jail in lieu of caning.