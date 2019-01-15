Man gets 4 months' jail for posting nude photos of maid online

A Bangladeshi man, angry with a foreign domestic worker for rejecting his advances, posted her nude photos online.

For that, Islam Rokibul, 32, a marine trades worker, was sentenced to four months' jail yesterday. He had pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation and transmitting obscene material by electronic means.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jaime Pang told the court that Islam and his 28-year-old victim got to know each other on Facebook. The victim cannot be named to protect her identity.

One day, Islam had a video call with the woman on Facebook Messenger while she was in the shower.

He took multiple screenshots of her face and naked body without her knowledge or consent.

In September last year, the maid stopped communicating with him. At around 9.30am on Sept 9, he phoned the woman and threatened to post her photos online if she refused to have a relationship with him.

He made multiple calls and also sent her several text messages, repeating the threat.

When that did not work, Islam used his mobile phone to post seven nude photos of the woman on social media platform IMO. He did this to shame the victim, said DPP Pang.

The woman made a police report at Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre on Oct 4.

The DPP told the court that although the images have since been deleted, the woman still receives them from unknown people, with requests for sex.

For criminal intimidation to impute that a woman is unchaste, Islam could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined. For transmitting obscene images electronically, he could have been jailed for up to three months and fined.