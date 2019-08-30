Man gets corrective training after punching prison warden's boyfriend

Krishna Kumar was in prison when he got to know prison warden, Ms Ayshwini Jareen Anbu.

While at a club with his friends, in August 2016, he bumped into Ms Ayshwini and her boyfriend, Mr Lawrence Vimal Augustine, 24.

Krishna, 28, and his group taunted her and even punched her boyfriend twice.

Ms Ayshwini and Mr Lawrence were at a club when she heard a man taunting her from behind, saying: "Eh... Sergeant, Sergeant, Captains of Lives."

It was a reference to prison officers.

Mr Lawrence then placed an arm around her and stood beside her. He overheard a man saying: "You know how they treated me inside the prison."

One of the men approached Ms Ayshwini and asked for her contact number.

Another walked past her and said: "Need me to squat down?"

Mr Lawrence told Ms Ayshwini to ignore them and also identified himself as her boyfriend.

Krishna approached Mr Lawrence and suddenly punched him twice in the face. One of the members in Krishna's group kicked in Mr Lawrence's direction. He suffered a nasal fracture and fractured incisors, requiring a root canal.

Krishna was involved in other offences too.

In June 2017, while in remand, he had punched another inmate in Changi Prison, as Krishna's girlfriend had told him the man had assaulted her.

Months later, in December 2017, Krishna and his group of friends went to the unit where the man's wife lived.

Before going to the unit, they soaked an arm sleeve in petrol, extracted from the fuel tank of a motorcycle and placed it into a glass cup.

Krishna then used a lighter to set the sleeve on fire and threw the glass at the window of the man's unit.

This broke the room's window and landed on the bedroom floor.

Yesterday, Krishna was sentenced to six years and six months of corrective training and given 12 strokes of the cane for his offences.

He was also involved in other offences, including drug-related ones.