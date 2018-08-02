Man gets fine, driving ban after Ang Mo Kio fatal crash

A motorist failed to spot an elderly pedestrian crossing the road with a walking stick as he drove along a slight bend.

As a result, Ng Chye Joo piled into Mr Ng Kok Siang, 91, who later died in hospital of multiple injuries, including to the head. The accident happened in Ang Mo Kio Street 44 towards Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1 at around 4.30pm on Dec 13, 2016.

Ng, 53, pleaded guilty yesterday to causing death by negligent driving. He was fined $7,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for four years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said that as Ng had been driving in a residential area, he should have kept a better lookout for pedestrians.- CHARMAINE NG