Man gets jail, cane, for extorting money from teen boy over sex videos

A jobless man who returned to crime months after being released from a reformative training centre was sentenced to jail and caning yesterday.

Naveenthiran Thevathas extorted $2,000 from a teenager after obtaining footage of him having sex with a girl.

The 21-year-old, who turned up drunk in court last week, received four years and two months' jail with three strokes of the cane. He had pleaded guilty on July 9 to extortion and an unrelated theft charge.

Offenders sentenced to reformative training must spend between 18 months and three years in a reformative training centre. Naveenthiran was released from the centre in April last year, after serving about two years for extortion, theft and methamphetamine consumption.

In January this year, Naveenthiran got hold of a mobile phone belonging to an 18-year-oldand discovered on it two videos of her having sex with a 17-year-old boy in a toilet.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shen Wanqin told the court Naveenthiran sent one of the videos to the boy on Feb 14 and demanded $50,000. The boy made a police report that day.

DPP Shen said: "A party of police officers were then briefed to conduct an operation to arrest the accused."

The boy, who had managed to raise $2,000, spoke to Naveenthiran on Feb 15. Naveenthiran then roped in his friend, Nitesh Naidu Raj Kumar Naidu, 23, to help him collect the money.

Naveenthiran told the boy to place the money at a certain fire hydrant in Hillcrest Road.

Naidu, whose case is pending, drove Naveenthiran there to get the money, after which they headed for Woodlands Avenue 1, where police arrested them. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB