Man gets jail, caning for molesting maid

A woman's boyfriend was sleeping with his arms around her on a bench when a jobless Bangladeshi man molested her.

Hosan Daluar, 29, was sentenced to eight months' jail with three strokes of the cane yesterday after pleading guilty to an outrage of modesty charge.

The court heard that Hosan went to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on May 26 and walked around the bay front.

He went to the nearby casino at around midnight and was observed by MBS senior security manager Teo Mui Boon to be behaving suspiciously.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said that Hosan was seen sitting very close to various women but was not involved in any gambling.

Mr Teo,42, and one of his colleagues decided to tail Hosan when he returned to the bay front at 3am on May 27.

DPP Lai said that the woman, a 29-year-old Filipino maid, was there with her Bangladeshi boyfriend and they were resting on a bench.

Her 32-year-old boyfriend, a construction worker, had his arms wrapped around her body while she had a jacket over her head.

Mr Teo then noticed Hosan sitting next to the couple.

The court heard that the woman suddenly felt someone putting a hand into her shorts and touching her private part.

She got up and saw that her boyfriend was fast asleep. She also spotted Hosan walking away and no one else was in the vicinity.

The woman woke her boyfriend up and told him what had happened.

He shouted at Hosan, who tried to flee but was caught by Mr Teo and later arrested by the police. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB