Man gets probation for molesting another man on bus, spitting on woman

A man was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation after he molested another man on a bus and spat on a woman who had accused him of molesting her.

Tan En Dian Ernest, 27, was ordered to remain indoors from 9pm to 6am and to attend an offence-specific treatment programme.

In July 2017, the first victim, 19, was on the upper deck of a bus. As Tan walked past him, he used his hand to stroke the victim from his groin to his thigh.

The victim was shocked and saw Tan smiling at him before walking down the stairs to the lower deck.

The victim reported the incident to a staff member at the bus interchange and the police were alerted.

In February last year, Tan and his second victim, a 44-year-old woman, alighted from the train together.

The woman confronted Tan as she felt she had been molested by him inside the train earlier, and Tan spat on her.

She grabbed hold of Tan as he tried to leave and was later helped by SMRT staff.

Tan also had two other charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

In May 2017, he had also molested another man, 22, on the Jurong East MRT platform.

He also performed an obscene act on the MRT platform.

For outrage of modesty, Tan could have been jailed for up to two years, or fined, or caned, or with any combination of such punishments.