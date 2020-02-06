Man gets probation for pointing phone camera at girl in shower

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation after he placed his mobile phone on top of a cubicle while a girl was showering.

He pleaded guilty to one count of insulting the girl's modesty in December last year.

The man, who cannot be named, to protect the victim's identity, also has to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo a treatment programme.

He must remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

In 2018, the man and the victim were at an overnight camp at a secondary school.

He entered the female toilet when the victim was taking a shower as he wanted to pull a prank on her.

He knew she was taking a shower as she had told him she was going to.

Alarmed, the victim shouted and he fled from the toilet.

The victim then complained about what happened to the camp's safety officer, and the man confessed to being the culprit.

A search was done on the man's phone and no video of the victim was found.

For insulting the modesty of a woman, he could have been jailed for up to one year, or fined, or both.