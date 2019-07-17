Man gets probation for punching ex's boyfriend, breaking eye socket

He punched the boyfriend of his former girlfriend and fractured his left eye socket in a dispute over money.

Hilfi Farizi Japar, 22, was yesterday sentenced to 21 months of supervised probation for voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Hafiz Azhar, 23, on Aug 17 last year.

He went to Singapore Polytechnic to meet his former girlfriend, Miss Sabrina Shiraz, 19, over some money he owed her, according to court documents.

The Republic Polytechnic student suspected that Mr Hafiz, who was also at the meeting, had told Miss Sabrina to demand the money back from him.

He asked Mr Hafiz to go outside to talk.

When Mr Hafiz pulled out a chair and told him to sit down instead, Hilfi got angry and slapped Mr Hafiz.

The victim retaliated and they got into a scuffle. Hilfi then punched Mr Hafiz in the left eye, causing him to fall and black out momentarily.

Other students intervened and restrained Hilfi.

Mr Hafiz called the police, and when officers saw his injuries, they called for an ambulance to take him to National University Hospital. He was discharged the next day and given six days of medical leave.

District Judge Eddy Tham assessed the offence to have been the result of Hilfi's impulsiveness and lack of thought about consequences.

But the judge said he showed hope for rehabilitation.

As part of the probation, Hilfi must perform 150 hours of community service and remain indoors from 11pm to 6am.

His sister and father were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the probation period.

The court heard that Hilfi now works in dispatch. The judge added a voluntary stipulation that he set aside a portion of his earnings each month to make restitution to Mr Hafiz.