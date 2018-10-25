Man gets stern warning over torn flag image

A former DBS employee who posted an image of a ripped Singapore flag on Facebook has been given a warning by police.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police yesterday said that the warning was given following investigations and in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Mr Avijit Das Patnaik's post in August showed a black T-shirt with a graphic of a Singapore flag being torn, revealing an Indian flag underneath.

Police gave the stern warning on Oct 3.

He was investigated under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules, which states that no person shall treat the flag with disrespect.

Mr Patnaik, 44, a Singapore permanent resident who has lived here for a decade, posted it ahead of India's Independence Day. A caption in Hindi said "Phir bhi dil hai…", or "Still my heart is…" alluding to a Hindi song about always feeling love for the motherland, India.

Mr Patnaik told ST he had not meant to cause offence.