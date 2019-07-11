PMD rider who crashed into car chooses jail time over maximum $2,000 fine

A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was given a maximum fine yesterday after he crashed into a car.

Last July, Seow Wei Ming, 27, was riding an e-scooter at night on the left lane of Sembawang Crescent.

The victim, Zhu Qiuyu, 54, was also driving his car along the road at the same time.

Mr Zhu was initially driving behind Seow's e-scooter, but eventually overtook him.

He then stopped his car about three car lengths ahead at the left side of the road to pick up his wife. But Seow, who was looking down at the global positioning system (GPS) of his mobile phone did not see him.

COLLISION

He hit to the rear of the car just as Mr Zhu's wife was about to board it.

Seow hit his head on the windscreen before falling onto the road, and the incident was captured by the vehicle's rear in-car camera.

Seow suffered lacerations and loose teeth, and Mr Zhu suffered $100 in damages for his cracked windscreen.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang said Seow should not have been riding on the road in the first place.

He also had ample time to apply his brakes, but failed to stop because he was not paying attention.

Thus, a maximum fine was warranted, she argued. It was also fortunate he had collided into a car and not a person, she added.

In mitigation, Seow pointed out that Mr Zhu's car was also parked illegally and he could not see the car because Mr Zhu did not turn on his hazard lights.

Seow was given a maximum fine of $1,500 for a negligent act that endangered the life or personal safety of others, and a $500 fine for riding a PMD on the road.

Another charge of not turning on his display lights was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Seow chose to serve eight days in prison as he did not have money to pay his total fine of $2,000.