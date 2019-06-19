Singapore

PAB crash shows Yishun road chaos, say residents

Man, granddaughter taken to hospital after e-bike crash
The accident involved a power-assisted bicycle and a private bus. PHOTO: STOMP
Shannen Ng
Jun 19, 2019 06:00 am

An accident involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and a private bus last week in Yishun has drawn attention to road conditions in the area.

The police were alerted to the incident on Yishun Ring Road at 6.10pm on Friday.

A 68-year-old man was riding the PAB and a six-year-old girl, believed to be his granddaughter, was riding pillion.

They were both conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital respectively. In pictures submitted to Stomp, paramedics can be seen attending to a man.

A man who lives in the area told Stomp that the area outside Khatib Court is prone to accidents.

He added many jaywalkers rush across the road to catch buses, some of them even climbing over the road divider.

150 evacuated from Sim Lim Square because of bin fire
Singapore

Hundreds evacuated due to fires at Sim Lim Square, Tang Plaza

This causes difficulty for cars entering and exiting a nearby carpark.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter observed 20 people jaywalking across the road in the span of five minutes instead of using the pedestrian crossing nearby.

The reporter even observed someone jaywalking while carrying luggage and adults jaywalking with children.

Another resident, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that the road's proximity to Khatib MRT station, crowds of commuters and peak hour traffic, create chaotic road conditions.

Khatib MRT station is a 10-minute walk from Yishun Ring Road.

