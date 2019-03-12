Man hacked to death by worker in Sungei Kadut murder

A man was arrested yesterday after allegedly hacking his boss to death in a rampage at Sungei Kadut.

The 23-year-old Malaysian suspect is believed to have used a chopper to attack his Singaporean employer, Mr Lin Xinjie, 30, at the International Furniture Centre building at 62 Sungei Kadut Loop.

He is also believed to have injured another company director who tried to stop the attack.

Mr Lin, a Singapore Polytechnic graduate who was listed as one of the directors of Jiji Singapore, an online retail company, was found lying motionless in a pool of blood inside the building.

He was later pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The New Paper understands there were multiple slash wounds on his body.

The other company director, Mr Lucas Li Mingqiao, 29, was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

TNP understands that Mr Li was injured when he tried to stop the assailant. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The police said in a statement last night that they received a call for assistance at the building at about 1pm.

TNP understands that the suspect was still at the scene when police officers arrived. They arrested him and cordoned off the area for investigations to be carried out.

Health Sciences Authority officers were seen arriving at the building to conduct forensic work at the murder scene.

An SCDF spokesman said that three people were taken to KTPH.

TNP understands that the suspect, who had multiple lacerations, was one of them. His current condition remains unclear.

He is expected to be charged with murder in court tomorrow. Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Lin's body was taken away at about 8pm yesterday.

Attempts by TNP to contact his family at his registered home address in Jurong were unsuccessful.

Jiji Singapore posted on its website and Facebook account yesterday that it will be closed until further notice.

It added that its store pick-up, delivery service and showroom would be ceasing operations and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Its business records showed that it also provided chartered bus services and that Mr Lin held 70 per cent of the company's shares.

Mr Genesis Shen, 31, a director at Templars Law, told TNP that Mr Lin was a close friend who lived life to the fullest.

"He was the most steady, the kindest brother we could ask for," he said.

"Even if he didn't have much of an education, he was an intelligent and astute leader, and he succeeded in business far beyond what society expected him to."

He said many of Mr Lin's friends would be flying in from around Asia for the funeral.

"That is the true measure of a man's life, what his friends will do to see him one last time," Mr Shen added.

Mr Lin's wake is expected to be held at 91 Tampines Link, with the funeral scheduled for Thursday.