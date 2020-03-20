Man hailed for saving woman trapped in toilet with half-naked stranger

Realising someone was being molested in the women's toilet at a market in the West Coast area on Nov 11, 2019, Mr Reshi Kumar Thenarasu sprung into action.

He climbed over the wall and saw a half-naked man in the cubicle, with his trousers and undergarments removed, cornering a woman in her60s who was crying.

Mr Reshi, 23, said the alleged molester told him: "Go away, this is none of your business."

Mr Reshi jumped over the 2m-high wall into the handicapped toilet and unlocked the door to help the woman escape.

While witnesses called the police, he stood at the toilet entrance to ensure the alleged molester did not escape.

In an interview with the media organised by the police yesterday, Mr Reshi said: "At that moment, it was necessary for me to help. What I can do, I will do."

The man looked to be in his 60s and had a strong build with many tattoos, said Mr Reshi.

He added: "I asked him, 'You have a mother or sister? What would they think about what you are doing?'"

When police officers arrived, the man tried to flee.

Mr Reshi said he chased the man and stopped him by smacking the back of his head, causing him to fall.

Police said in a statement that the man was subsequently arrested for outrage of modesty.

Mr Reshi, who recently completed his national service, said he was first alerted to the incident while at the market eating with friends at around 11pm.

SHOUTING FOR HELP

The woman's husband was shouting for help outside the women's toilet and told Mr Reshi the alleged molester had hid in the handicapped toilet and locked his wife in with him when she entered.

The Singapore Police Force presented him with a Public Spiritedness Award at a ceremony at the Clementi Police Division yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Jarrod Pereira said: "Mr Reshidisplayed a strong sense of civic-mindedness and courage, and his actions have made the community a safer place for all."

Two other men were also presented the award in two separate cases of alerting and assisting in a case of outrage of modesty.

Five companies were also presented the Community Partnership Award for close collaboration with the police, by AC Pereira.