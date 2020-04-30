Man hurled abuse at cop, safe distancing officers in Whampoa

A recalcitrant offender hurled vulgarities at a police officer on April 14 after he unlawfully met a friend for a chat in Whampoa amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Four days later, Ravi Sinathamby Subramaniam verbally abused two public servants enforcing safe distancing measures.

He also threatened to injure them and their colleague.

The 53-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty yesterday to two harassment charges and one count of threatening to cause grievous hurt to the three public servants who were then deployed as safe distancing enforcement officers.

Five other charges, including one count of failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth, will be considered during sentencing on May 6.

The court heard that Ravi had been in and out of jail for earlier offences such as drug consumption and robbery.

PAST CASES

Before this current case, he was last convicted in December last year for offences including using abusive language against public servants and assault. He was then sentenced to 16 weeks' jail.

Shortly after his release, on April 14 this year, he left his home to unlawfully meet a friend, who was not identified in court documents, near Block 74 Whampoa Drive at around 7pm.

Ravi was found drunk minutes later and started behaving in a disorderly manner.

The police were notified, and uniformed police sergeants Guo Junliang and Muhammad Shafiq Fazuli arrived soon after at a convenience store there.

When the officers interviewed Ravi, he turned aggressive, tried to leave several times, and refused to cooperate, Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh said.

Ravi then hurled vulgarities at Sergeant Guo and was arrested that evening. He was later released but re-offended just four days later at Block 81 Whampoa Drive.