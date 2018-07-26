Man injures wife who refused sex with him, gets one-week detention

An elderly man was so infuriated by his 67-year-old wife's refusal to have sex with him, he pushed and hurt her.

Yesterday, Ang Boon Tiong, 76, was sentenced to a seven-day short detention order. Under the order, he will be behind bars for a short time but will not have a criminal record after his release.

Ang was also ordered to undergo day reporting for a year. Offenders given such an order have to go to a day reporting centre for monitoring, counselling and rehabilitation.

The court heard that Ang's wife, Madam Gan Choon Har, had successfully applied for a personal protection order against him in 2010.

In May, Ang pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and breaching the personal protection order, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee.

On Nov 10, 2015, Ang had an argument with Madam Gan. Some items he had gathered were blocking Madam Gan's way in their home, so she moved them.

DPP Kee said: "Unhappy with the victim's actions, the accused started arguing with her. The accused grabbed and twisted the victim's left wrist forcefully, causing her... pain."

An hour later, Ang wanted to have sex with Madam Gan. When she refused, he pushed her and she fell.

Madam Gan lodged a police report the next day. Two days after the incident, she went to Bedok Polyclinic, where she was found to have bruises on both arms.

The couple had another dispute on Feb 3 last year after Madam Gan threw away a toy Ang had found at a void deck.

He pushed a chair at his wife, before pulling her away from a window when she started calling for help.

Madam Gan landed hard on her knees and fell backwards, hitting her back. She went to Bedok Polyclinic days later. Bruises were found on her lower back and left kneecap.

Ang, who is out on bail of $15,000, has been ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on Aug 8 to begin serving his sentence.